  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Ceikiniai eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,637
House in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
SELECTED TO THE POILS LASTING WITH LIVING PATALP IN EXCLUDED PLACE - IN APSUPT FOR FORESTIGA…
2 room apartment in Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,900
IN PALANG, IN THE HISTER OF THE WAY, STATOMS NEW HOME. THE COTED OF THIS YEAR, WHERE IS SUBL…
House in Kairiai, Lithuania
House
Kairiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 3
€ 58,000
107 KV is REFERRED TO. M. BUTAS IN THE HOUSE WITH 25.6 A SECTION. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Total…
House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 199,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
3 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In the giants, Light g. 11, 3 apartment for sale in a quiet area. There are two balconies, w…
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
SHARE COTED KOTEDG A++ CLASSES, PER DU HIGH, 79.93 KV.M. WITH LOSS KIEMU!!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE:…
House in Nekrunai, Lithuania
House
Nekrunai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
House in Pustalaukis, Lithuania
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
SELLED MILITARY AND QUALITY COVERED IN THE FULL MILITARY! For sale in a fully and very quali…

