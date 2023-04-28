Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Utena County
Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Ceikiniai eldership, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,637
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
SELECTED TO THE POILS LASTING WITH LIVING PATALP IN EXCLUDED PLACE - IN APSUPT FOR FORESTIGA…
2 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 219,900
IN PALANG, IN THE HISTER OF THE WAY, STATOMS NEW HOME. THE COTED OF THIS YEAR, WHERE IS SUBL…
House
Kairiai, Lithuania
107 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 58,000
107 KV is REFERRED TO. M. BUTAS IN THE HOUSE WITH 25.6 A SECTION. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Total…
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 199,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In the giants, Light g. 11, 3 apartment for sale in a quiet area. There are two balconies, w…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
SHARE COTED KOTEDG A++ CLASSES, PER DU HIGH, 79.93 KV.M. WITH LOSS KIEMU!!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE:…
House
Nekrunai, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
66 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
SELLED MILITARY AND QUALITY COVERED IN THE FULL MILITARY! For sale in a fully and very quali…
Properties features in Ceikiniai eldership, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map