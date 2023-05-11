Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Bukoniu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Petrasiunai, Lithuania
House
Petrasiunai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 18-ARI SECTION! IN THE VERY RAMIO LOCATION, ERDVIAME SKLYPE, 169KV.M. ME…
House in Petrasiunai, Lithuania
House
Petrasiunai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 18-ARI SECTION! IN THE VERY RAMIO LOCATION, ERDVIAME SKLYPE, 169KV.M. ME…
House in Vaivadiskiai, Lithuania
House
Vaivadiskiai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 84,500
NEW STATEMENT HOUSE IN THE HOUSE WITH A BIG SECTION, PRIVACY ENVIRONMENT AND SURPOSE IMAGE. …

Properties features in Bukoniu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir