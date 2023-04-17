Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Birstono seniunija, Lithuania

2 room apartmentin Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 219,000
SELLED QUALITY AND SUMMARY 2 K. BUTAS BIRSTON CENTRE WITH THE BIG BALKON. ACTION PROFIT FRO…
2 room apartmentin Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 79,000
For sale in a renovated house 2 k., 39.89 sq.m. apartment, Vilnius g., Gloveton BUTAS: - A…
2 room apartmentin Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 78,000
THE ERVUS, 2 NEPEREASED ROOMS, IN BIRSTON, IS SELECTED. Great investment in the resort of Bi…
Housein Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
For sale A+ energy-class fully equipped cottage surrounded by nature with a large rooftop lo…
Housein Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
191 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
LOSSING IN THE CITY OF THE SIXTH CITY WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE BIG 18.18 A. LAND SKLYPU. F…
Housein Sirviniai, Lithuania
House
Sirviniai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
NEW EQUIPMENT AND CRUOPICATIONS IN THE SODY IN THE NEDIDEL AND THE WINLD IN THE HIGHER OF TH…
2 room apartmentin Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 93,800
MODERN LOFTO TYPE APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF BIRSTON ADVANTAGES Renovation in 20…
Housein Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
UNIQUE NEW STATEMENT PROJECT IN THE CENTER OF BIRSTON CITY _________________________________…

