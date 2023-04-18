Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Batniavos seniunija, Lithuania

Housein Bubiai, Lithuania
House
Bubiai, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
A great offer for those looking for a homestead further from the hustle and bustle of the ci…
Housein Bubiai, Lithuania
House
Bubiai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the announcement with the p…

Properties features in Batniavos seniunija, Lithuania

