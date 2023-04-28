Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Vilkaviškis District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bartninku seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Kuosenai, Lithuania
House
Kuosenai, Lithuania
820 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,900
Vilkaviškis r.sav, Bartninkus sen., Koušėnai, Akations g. 820 m2 building, former shop-dinin…

