  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Salcininku rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Baltoji Vokė Eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
Oak house – is a small quarter of a house whose quality of construction allows the city’s pe…
Housein Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 134,900
NEW A+ CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOME PROJECT IN THE REDUCTION, PROPOSAL FOR EXPLANATORY HIGH QUALITY…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
3 room apartmentin Stetiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Stetiskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 119,000
IN THE CANEVER, STEPIC MICRORAJON, J. THANK YOU G. IN THE LIVING HOME CARDED WITH THE WARROW…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 90,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
123 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 26 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 119,000
The spies sell fully equipped and ready for a comfortable life, a loft in the Loft project K…
Housein Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 144,900
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
Housein Turlojiskes, Lithuania
House
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
SODY WITH A BIG 2.6 Ha LAND SECTION 27 KM FROM THE VILLION M. The homestead is just 27…
Housein Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
New Your home in Klaipeda's office - Climbing village! Just minutes before Klaipeda city cen…
Housein Miskonys, Lithuania
House
Miskonys, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 359,000
Housein Lepsiai, Lithuania
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
INDICATED NEW STATES NOT INCLUDED A+ ENERGY CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOUSE NEW IN THE ENERGY FACE OF…

