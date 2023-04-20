Lithuania
Show properties list
Lithuania
Utena County
Moletu rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Balninku seniunija, Lithuania
House
Girionys, Lithuania
36 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
1-storey garden house for sale with attic and 6.91 acres of plot, in Girion, Kaunas district…
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 75,000
SHOW NEW RENOVATED WEAD LOFT, QUALITY EQUIPMENT. ELECTION TO EVERY LIFE TO INVESTMENT! _____…
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
3 room apartment
Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
14/16 Floor
€ 207,000
SELLED YOU AND HEAT, MODERN EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE VIRSULIC, Horizon project". The …
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
12/16 Floor
€ 163,744
LAST BUY IN THE FIRST WE ARE!!!!! 62 sq., overlooking the river and the Old Town!! ALREADY W…
House
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
House
Palanga, Lithuania
176 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
AUTENTIC HOUSE IN THE FACILITY OF PALANDS IN HEART ===========<1><>G1> <&g…
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 189,900
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT IN ROMAIN IN THE ROMAIN, WHEREAS G. PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR QUALITY LIF…
House
Bagdonava, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,900
A HOUSE IS SELECTED IN WHICH WE CAN LIVE THE LAND. LIVING HOUSE BARTONES. SODE FOR FOR FORES…
4 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 149,800
REAL BACK BACK IN THE ALL AREA SELL NEW, PO THE CAPITAL REMON WAS IN THE SOURCES. BE PREPARE…
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 158,000
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale in Vilkavish. Strategically comfortable and…
House
Rokeliai, Lithuania
264 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
DU HOME FOR ONE PRICE ! Living house for sale with a farm building and 16.84 a.m. home esta…
