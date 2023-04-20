Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Moletu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Balninku seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Girionys, Lithuania
House
Girionys, Lithuania
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
1-storey garden house for sale with attic and 6.91 acres of plot, in Girion, Kaunas district…
2 room apartmentin Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 75,000
SHOW NEW RENOVATED WEAD LOFT, QUALITY EQUIPMENT. ELECTION TO EVERY LIFE TO INVESTMENT! _____…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
3 room apartmentin Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 207,000
SELLED YOU AND HEAT, MODERN EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE VIRSULIC, Horizon project". The …
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 163,744
LAST BUY IN THE FIRST WE ARE!!!!! 62 sq., overlooking the river and the Old Town!! ALREADY W…
Housein Pelednagiai, Lithuania
House
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
176 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
AUTENTIC HOUSE IN THE FACILITY OF PALANDS IN HEART ===========<1><>G1> <&g…
Housein Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,900
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT IN ROMAIN IN THE ROMAIN, WHEREAS G. PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR QUALITY LIF…
Housein Bagdonava, Lithuania
House
Bagdonava, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,900
A HOUSE IS SELECTED IN WHICH WE CAN LIVE THE LAND. LIVING HOUSE BARTONES. SODE FOR FOR FORES…
4 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
4 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 149,800
REAL BACK BACK IN THE ALL AREA SELL NEW, PO THE CAPITAL REMON WAS IN THE SOURCES. BE PREPARE…
Housein Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 158,000
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale in Vilkavish. Strategically comfortable and…
Housein Rokeliai, Lithuania
House
Rokeliai, Lithuania
264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
DU HOME FOR ONE PRICE ! Living house for sale with a farm building and 16.84 a.m. home esta…

Properties features in Balninku seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir