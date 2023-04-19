Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Balbieriskio seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Padvariskes, Lithuania
House
Padvariskes, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 283,690
3 room apartmentin Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 198,085
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
Housein Gelvonai, Lithuania
House
Gelvonai, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 198,981
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A++ EN…
Housein Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 243,774
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 64,701
SELLING PART WITH 33.5 ARS LAND SECTION DATION, TOURAGES R.. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total a…
Housein Buikos, Lithuania
House
Buikos, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 124,425
A spacious, functionally washed 1-floor, five-room house for sale in the village of Buik. T…
Housein Slamai, Lithuania
House
Slamai, Lithuania
39 m² Number of floors 1
€ 16,922
3 room apartmentin Pustalaukis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 186,140
SELLED bright and very cozy 3-room apartment Intrade g. In the castle. HOUSE A+ CLASSE…
3 room apartmentin Vilainiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilainiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 43,798
SELLED WERE WITH LOSS KIEM, MELIORATORS G. 2, VILAIN K., POWER RAJ. SAV. Address – Meliora…
Housein Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 97,549
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 94,464
COUNCO MIETO CENTRE, G.PARDUODING DU GRETIMI 1-O ROOM BUTES WITH THE GENERAL SAN. MAZGU ABI…
Housein Sirviniai, Lithuania
House
Sirviniai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,134

Properties features in Balbieriskio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir