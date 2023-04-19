Lithuania
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Residential properties for sale in Balbieriskio seniunija, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Padvariskes, Lithuania
109 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 283,690
3 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 198,085
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
House
Gelvonai, Lithuania
149 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 198,981
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A++ EN…
House
Salos, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 243,774
For sale, a newly built, high-quality two-story unblocked house on Paluknis Street, in the H…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 64,701
SELLING PART WITH 33.5 ARS LAND SECTION DATION, TOURAGES R.. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total a…
House
Buikos, Lithuania
166 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 124,425
A spacious, functionally washed 1-floor, five-room house for sale in the village of Buik. T…
House
Slamai, Lithuania
39 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,922
3 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 186,140
SELLED bright and very cozy 3-room apartment Intrade g. In the castle. HOUSE A+ CLASSE…
3 room apartment
Vilainiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 43,798
SELLED WERE WITH LOSS KIEM, MELIORATORS G. 2, VILAIN K., POWER RAJ. SAV. Address – Meliora…
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
164 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 97,549
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 94,464
COUNCO MIETO CENTRE, G.PARDUODING DU GRETIMI 1-O ROOM BUTES WITH THE GENERAL SAN. MAZGU ABI…
House
Sirviniai, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 79,134
Properties features in Balbieriskio seniunija, Lithuania
