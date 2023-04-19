Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Siauliai County
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Baisogalos seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 123,000
House
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
FOR SALE MODERN ONE HIGH 115 KV.M. HOUSE AT THE SLEN CAREER, MAZŪRIC KM, IN THE AREA OF THE …
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 274,750
Rare opportunity! Spacious loft in the heart of Palanga! Even 78kv.m. the loft over 2 floo…
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 99,000
3 ROOMS, NEW SURRANT WERE SAVANORES PR.! GOOD LOCACY PLACE, PUTIC RELEASE, BEFORE PAT SCHOOL…
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 91,999
NEW construction A++ class apartments in the Girait!!! Closed quarter, all city communicatio…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
219 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 200,000
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
172 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIFE-HIP OR CALUES? WE HAVE YOU T…
3 room apartment
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 39,000
HISPING NATURAL IN APSUPTY, 103.49 KV.M BUTAS ( NAMO PART ) WITH TERASA! ADVANTAGE: • 103.49…
House
Panemune, Lithuania
180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
NETOLD OF NEMUNO UP HOUSE HOUSE PIEVES G. 13A, IN THE WANEMUN. Equipped for sale 1 high + sh…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
74 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
Spacious 3 – 4-room cottages are designed in the saint. Each of the 5 cottages is thought ou…
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
215 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Properties features in Baisogalos seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map