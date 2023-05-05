Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Babtai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Babtai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Babtai, Lithuania
House
Babtai, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir