Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 324,900
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
House
Svedai, Lithuania
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 324,900
THE ERDVUS, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH PURTIM AND THE EMPLOYMENT …
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
111 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 163,000
RIBOTA PRICE APPLICABLE TO THE FIRST RESERVATION! MTown - NEW STATES IN THE ENVIRONMENTAL EN…
House
Svedai, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
Haircraft. New g. 26B for sale in unfinished construction 390 sq.m. residential house with a…
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
198 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 397,000
THE ERDUS HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH 12.52 ARS SECTION, POILS BUILD AND WAIT BASEIN IN THE GENER…
House
Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
185 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HOUSE IN THE GUDELS, VOS 15 MINUCH ROAD FROM THE WILLION. The house is in a very good place …
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
86 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 177,000
New project Suburbia 2.0 – cottage community in Taranda, looking for a balance of life and r…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
I’m setting up a cozy community of 38 cottage families. We fully arrange the project environ…
House
Svedai, Lithuania
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
162 sq. M. m. house with 10a plot of land in the Deep The deep is located in the municipa…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
178 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
137 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
137 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
House
Svedai, Lithuania
144 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 379,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
THE COUNCIL OF THE EBRDUS TWO HIGH, 4 ROOMS, COTED. HOME, NET 10 ARA SECTION! ______ GENERAL…
House
Svedai, Lithuania
144 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 379,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
A NEW STATEMENT DVIOUS IN THE PATRAUCTION AND THE PERSPECTIVE VILLION IN THE BENDOR! HOUSE T…
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
House
Svedai, Lithuania
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 59,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH PROJECT AND LIDE A ENERGY CLASS 2A. 196.97 KV.M. GENE…
House
Svedai, Lithuania
124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
K19 – is an exclusive, one-storey individual home project on Avišeniai, Kernaw Street! Four …
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL, PUTIES SUPLANED, OPTIMAL HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH PILNA PARTICIPAN APDA…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
149 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 259,000
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
111 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
MTown - NEW STATES IN THE ENVIRONMENTAL ENVIRONMENTAL OF THE NEW STATES, RAMIO AND BESIVYSTA…
