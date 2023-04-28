Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Aukstelku seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Aukstelkai, Lithuania
House
Aukstelkai, Lithuania
393 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,000
PUTION CHOICE FOR YOUR BUSINESS. SELLED LONG-BJECTED POPULAR MEDIUM SITE! THIS YEAR ALREADY …

Properties features in Aukstelku seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir