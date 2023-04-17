Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aukstadvario seniunija, Lithuania

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 378,000
EXCLUDED APARTMENTS FOR EXCLUSIVE DESIGN 2 ROOM IN THE WAIT Peach – the interaction between…
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 99,000
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 196,101
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 155,500
SIZE LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CURRENT, TRANSFER G. 53. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Year of construct…
4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 155,000
!!!EXCLUSIVE OFFER 2 BUTES FOR 1 BUTO PRICE!!! I suggest not miss a great investment opport…
1 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 79,900
SELLED 2 K. BUY IN THE HEART WITH LITTLE HEATING CART !!! I invite you to contact for a revi…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
THE EMPLOYMENT ISSUED IN THE USINISTS I WITH 10 ARS SECTION THE MIXTURE! Houses in this cozy…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 214,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
3 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 700,000
In Vilnius Old Town, Jogaila Street, the original 3-room apartment is for sale Exclusive ob…
Housein Kamajai, Lithuania
House
Kamajai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 27,292
Two adjacent home estate plots are sold in the center of the Kamaj town, with buildings in t…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 260,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. BUYED IN THE G, OLD The apartment is located in one of the oldest survivi…

