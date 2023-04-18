Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 39,950
SELLED BY THE GENERAL TYPE WITH A CASE PATOGUMAN DVIOUS NEPEREINING ROOM, IN THE LIEP G., GU…

Properties features in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir