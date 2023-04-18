Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 39,950
SELLED BY THE GENERAL TYPE WITH A CASE PATOGUMAN DVIOUS NEPEREINING ROOM, IN THE LIEP G., GU…

Properties features in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir