  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Anyksciai
4
Debeikiai
1
Kurkliai
1
House in Varkujai, Lithuania
House
Varkujai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 27,000
House in Azuozeriai, Lithuania
House
Azuozeriai, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
HOUSE A. ONE G., REMEMBER RETURNING, THANKING. IKI ANYHIC CITY LIMITS ONLY 4 KM. HOUSE IN PA…
House in Bebarzdziai, Lithuania
House
Bebarzdziai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE HOUSE BEBARZES K., ANY-BJECTIVE RAJ., DO NOT HAVE RUBIC ECJIC…
House in Daujociai, Lithuania
House
Daujociai, Lithuania
112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE FOR ANOTHER M. VILTIES G. =========<1<>G1><>= For the …
House in Varkujai, Lithuania
House
Varkujai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 27,000
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
A unique homestead for sale in the beautiful town of Sveils, Mountaino g.19. Name has all ur…
House in Butenai, Lithuania
House
Butenai, Lithuania
96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
A unique two-end graft for sale in Buten. In the Anwar area. Wooden, two ends, 96 sq.m. hous…
House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
133 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
House in Pasventupys, Lithuania
House
Pasventupys, Lithuania
287 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
House in Pavirinciai, Lithuania
House
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
3 216 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
House in Svirnai II, Lithuania
House
Svirnai II, Lithuania
215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 52,900
HOUSEHOLD OF SELECTION II SOME INCOME STATES.!!! House for sale in Angeriai, Kavarsko old, …

