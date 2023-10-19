Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Anyksciai, Lithuania

3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€69,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€54,000
