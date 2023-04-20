Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Zarasu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Antazaves seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 142,000
3 ROOMS, 56.84 KV.M WERE WITH BALKON AND WILL BE - NEW - IN THE NEW, IN THE GATVER OF V.PIET…
Housein Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
2 room apartmentin Birstonas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 79,000
For sale in a renovated house 2 k., 39.89 sq.m. apartment, Vilnius g., Gloveton BUTAS: - A…
2 room apartmentin Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 65,000
SELLED IN THE RAMIO OF THE 2nd ROOM, NATURAL IN THE COUP PLACE IN HIGHSUE PANERS! The settle…
Housein Sudmantai, Lithuania
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Living house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building itself …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 119,900
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
202 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 51,900
Housein Judraiciai, Lithuania
House
Judraiciai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 48,600
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…

Properties features in Antazaves seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir