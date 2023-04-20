Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Antazaves seniunija, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 142,000
3 ROOMS, 56.84 KV.M WERE WITH BALKON AND WILL BE - NEW - IN THE NEW, IN THE GATVER OF V.PIET…
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
2 room apartment
Birstonas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 79,000
For sale in a renovated house 2 k., 39.89 sq.m. apartment, Vilnius g., Gloveton BUTAS: - A…
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 65,000
SELLED IN THE RAMIO OF THE 2nd ROOM, NATURAL IN THE COUP PLACE IN HIGHSUE PANERS! The settle…
House
Sudmantai, Lithuania
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
House
Alytus, Lithuania
290 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Living house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building itself …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 119,900
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
202 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 51,900
House
Judraiciai, Lithuania
48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 48,600
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
