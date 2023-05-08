Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Antanavo seniunija, Lithuania

2 room apartment in Antanavas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Antanavas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 32,000

