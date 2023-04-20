Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Andrioniskio seniunija, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
123 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 141,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 20,800
Garden for sale in the Panevas area. S.B. “Cubarj ”. Poultry brick 61.44 sq. m. with attic a…
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
182 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 339,000
SELLING 181.69 KV.M, YOU, PATOGRESS EXPLANATION HOUSE WITH SUTVARKED IN THE GODY, THE GIVES …
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
The house is built at the back of the quarter, so you will have a lot of privacy and there i…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 158,000
NEW BUTAI IN THE GREAT ---------------------------------------------------------------------…
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
SODY BACK IN THE TRAINING AREA, BESIRIBATED WITH THE WHITE LAW ! ___________________________…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 229,222
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 94,760
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 137,000
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS BUYINGS -BUT THE ERDVUS AND THE LIGHT; -ALL WERE ARE VERY PROCEDURE,…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 189,000
A PROCEDURE ISSUED IN THE 4 ROOMS WERE IN THE JERUZAL! _____________________________________…
House
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
151 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
SODY WITH A BIG 2.6 Ha LAND SECTION 27 KM FROM THE VILLION M. The homestead is just 27…
2 room apartment
Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
89 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 39,000
