  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Andrioniskio seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
123 m² Number of floors 2
€ 141,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
Housein Kakunai, Lithuania
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,800
Garden for sale in the Panevas area. S.B. “Cubarj ”. Poultry brick 61.44 sq. m. with attic a…
Housein Talkotiskes, Lithuania
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 339,000
SELLING 181.69 KV.M, YOU, PATOGRESS EXPLANATION HOUSE WITH SUTVARKED IN THE GODY, THE GIVES …
Housein Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
The house is built at the back of the quarter, so you will have a lot of privacy and there i…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 158,000
NEW BUTAI IN THE GREAT ---------------------------------------------------------------------…
Housein Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
SODY BACK IN THE TRAINING AREA, BESIRIBATED WITH THE WHITE LAW ! ___________________________…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 229,222
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 94,760
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 137,000
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS BUYINGS -BUT THE ERDVUS AND THE LIGHT; -ALL WERE ARE VERY PROCEDURE,…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 189,000
A PROCEDURE ISSUED IN THE 4 ROOMS WERE IN THE JERUZAL! _____________________________________…
Housein Turlojiskes, Lithuania
House
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
SODY WITH A BIG 2.6 Ha LAND SECTION 27 KM FROM THE VILLION M. The homestead is just 27…
2 room apartmentin Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 39,000

