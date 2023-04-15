Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Alytus, Lithuania

2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,500
S neat 2-room apartment for sale St. George's g. 20 Altus. =========<1><1G> <…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 44,000
FUND QUESTION, FULL EQUIPMENT WAIT NEW FAMILIES! One-room apartment for sale in one of th…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,000
BUY THE BOTH IN ONE GREAT AND GEARGEST LIGHT CITY LOCATION, COUNTRY CURORTS PARK! On factor…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,000
HIGHED YOU 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE OLD Two-room apartment for sale in the part of the densely po…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 37,000
CLASSED ERDVUS, 1 CAMBARIO 43.61 KV.M, BUTAS VIDZGIRIO MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE Vidzgiris – Par…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,000
SELDED LIGHT AND YOUTH 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MICRORAJON --- Putin – the northwestern part of th…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 45,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 81,000
This apartment is located on the 11th floor of 14. The apartment is 72 sq.m. The building is…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 57,000
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 57,999
This 3-room apartment in Alytaus, in the Vidzgiri neighborhood, is an ideal place for life i…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 63,000
For sale spacious, comfortable 3-room wash (61.28 m2) apartment in putin. In a quiet locatio…
4 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 58,000
4 rooms for sale 78.08 m2 apartment in the vidzfire. In a quiet location, next to kindergart…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,500
For sale inner, bright and warm one-room apartment in a tidy apartment building New g. 60, A…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,900
For sale an inner, continuous two-room apartment in a tidy MACE apartment building. A very g…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,500
PROCEDURE 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MICRORAION OF THE VIDZGIR, STATYBINNET --- ADVANTAGE: • 3 years…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,400
4 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 108 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 157,396
FOR SALE 4-KAMBAR APARTMENT THROUGH THE HIGH, NEW STATES IN NAME, ALYTA CITY CENTER With ju…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 97 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 145,000
FOR SALE 3-HE ROOM APARTMENT THROUGH DU HIGH, NEW STATES NAME, ALYTA CITY CENTER With just …
