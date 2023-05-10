Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Alytus
41
Druskininkai
22
Vieciunai
3
2 properties total found
House in Naujokai, Lithuania
House
Naujokai, Lithuania
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000

Properties features in Alytus County, Lithuania

