Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request

Properties features in Alytus County, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir