Apartments for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 65,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 62,500
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 42,500
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 26,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 50,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 43,000
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 25,500
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 62,500
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 43,000
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 42,500
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 50,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 38,000
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 212,000
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 32,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 39,900
1 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 45,500
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Sestokai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Sestokai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 15,500
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 69,000
4 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 45,000
3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/14
€ 81,000
3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 57,999
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 60,000
4 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 58,000
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 238,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 72,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 62,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 53,000

Properties features in Alytus County, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
