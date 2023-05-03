Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Alytaus seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
House
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,500
Welcome to Punsko g. 74, where luxury and comfort connect in two brand new, A+ class houses.…
House in Naujokai, Lithuania
House
Naujokai, Lithuania
271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLES, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIBRARY A bright, cozy house with a spaciou…

Properties features in Alytaus seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go