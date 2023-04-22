Lithuania
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania
17 properties total found
House
Armaniskiai, Lithuania
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 199,000
New construction A++ class house Alexote for sale! The house is located in a separate priv…
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
42 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 27,500
Alexote Juliajanava g for sale. part of the house. The premises are on the second floor of (…
House
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
SELLING A+ CLASSES, 1 HOUSE, WITH AUTONOMIN-DUJIN FILLION FOR MODERN K., CHILDREN G.!!! HOUS…
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
A neat fully equipped cottage for sale in the Girait! 80.00 sq.m. with a blocked house in …
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
The corporate cottage with a tidy environment is perfect for a family looking for a fully eq…
House
Pabartupis, Lithuania
239 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 126,000
Dreaming of living in a private house surrounded by nature and a hand to reach the city? We …
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 124,000
It's just 10 minutes. detached houses on the road from the center of Kaunas. The purposefull…
House
Smailiai, Lithuania
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
If you are determined and eager for change, this proposal is just a TAU ! www.saulesvassius…
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT WITH SUTVARKING IN THE GERBOD GENERAL INFORMATION: House A++ clas…
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 171,000
Your new home in the Belexoth's post office - in the village of Nars! Extremely quality indi…
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 171,000
DASKING DASK AND RACIONALS EXPLANATORY, INOVATIVE STATES, A++ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,990
QUALITY, NEW STATEMENT HOUSE in the Mastai! Two-storey, 3-bedroom, optimal squares - 115.92…
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
454 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,999
HOUSE IN THE SOME OF JONUČI GENERAL INFORMATION: • Location – St. John's Village, Kaunas D…
House
Kampiskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
A log house with a plot of 31.24 and sale, and with the possibility of buying a nearby agric…
