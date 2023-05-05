Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Aloves seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Alove, Lithuania
House
Alove, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
House in Saukenai, Lithuania
House
Saukenai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 49,000

Properties features in Aloves seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir