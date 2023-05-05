Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Aloves seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Alove, Lithuania
House
Alove, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
House in Alytupis, Lithuania
House
Alytupis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
House in Saukenai, Lithuania
House
Saukenai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 49,000

