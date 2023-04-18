Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Alioniu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 139 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 528,960
Dreaming of living right next to the city center and crossing through the windows of your ho…
3 room housein Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 room house
Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 49,804
Homestead Whistle g. 13, Kelm, near the Krajante ValleyThe house with an auxiliary building …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
COUNTRY CENTRO, WHITE, LIVEN HOME CARDING, SELECTED SUBLOCATED, A+ CLASSES, 133.75 KV.M., 4 …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,999
SELDING THE IMPACT OF THE IMPACT OF ONE HIGH IN THE CARTAL ZUJO, BUIVYDOMIC G. WITH A PRIVAC…
2 room apartmentin Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,000
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF THE TWO ROOMS IN THE JONAV GAL. 10, 49.83 KV.M BUTAS: - High 4/5 -…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE FIRST ALYTUJ, A. JUOZAPAVIOUS IN THE GATVER, DO NOT HAVE NEMUN --…
4 room apartmentin Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
Housein Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
Housein Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
HOME OF THE RAMY 10 MIN I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE CENTER OF THE COUNC !!! SELLED ITIN QUALITY …
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 99,000
A cozy and compact fully equipped 1-room apartment for sale, located on the third floor on Ž…
Housein Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Family house in a clearly visible place near the…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 79,900
SELLED 2 K. BUY IN THE HEART WITH LITTLE HEATING CART !!! I invite you to contact for a revi…

Properties features in Alioniu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir