Residential properties for sale in Alioniu seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
139 m²
15/16 Floor
€ 528,960
Dreaming of living right next to the city center and crossing through the windows of your ho…
3 room house
Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 49,804
Homestead Whistle g. 13, Kelm, near the Krajante ValleyThe house with an auxiliary building …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
134 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
COUNTRY CENTRO, WHITE, LIVEN HOME CARDING, SELECTED SUBLOCATED, A+ CLASSES, 133.75 KV.M., 4 …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
125 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 229,999
SELDING THE IMPACT OF THE IMPACT OF ONE HIGH IN THE CARTAL ZUJO, BUIVYDOMIC G. WITH A PRIVAC…
2 room apartment
Pasiliai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 38,000
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF THE TWO ROOMS IN THE JONAV GAL. 10, 49.83 KV.M BUTAS: - High 4/5 -…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 147,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE FIRST ALYTUJ, A. JUOZAPAVIOUS IN THE GATVER, DO NOT HAVE NEMUN --…
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
HOME OF THE RAMY 10 MIN I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE CENTER OF THE COUNC !!! SELLED ITIN QUALITY …
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 99,000
A cozy and compact fully equipped 1-room apartment for sale, located on the third floor on Ž…
House
Birzai, Lithuania
113 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Family house in a clearly visible place near the…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/12 Floor
€ 79,900
SELLED 2 K. BUY IN THE HEART WITH LITTLE HEATING CART !!! I invite you to contact for a revi…
