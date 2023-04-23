Lithuania
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Siauliai County
Akmenes rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Akmenes seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Alove, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
An individual house for sale right next to Alytaus. Individual one-storey house with a large…
House
Nedzinge, Lithuania
37 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY SODY IN THE NEDZING For sale 38.11 a.m. plot of house estate with homestead in the bea…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
I’m setting up a cozy community of 38 cottage families. We fully arrange the project environ…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 108,232
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
4/16 Floor
€ 123,915
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Apartment in the heart of the city on …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 117,000
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 34,500
SELLED IN ONE ROOM, IN THE FIRST HOME HIGH, BOOK G., THE CANEVIEW. THIS IS THE MONTH OF THE …
House
Salos, Lithuania
154 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE IN ADOMO WARNING, HIGH-BERS ! CALU TERASOS – ide…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 129,900
IN THE STADEMY CITY, THE ERDVUS 4 ROOMS BUY !!! STOP WAY FAMILY-BLEASE AND LIVES !!! The hou…
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 36,000
2 ROOMS WERE WITH THE ROUTH RENOVED NAME! Great location, next to bus station, several schoo…
House
Skrabine, Lithuania
121 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
HOME OF THE RAMY 10 MIN I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE CENTER OF THE COUNC !!! SELLED ITIN QUALITY …
