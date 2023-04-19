Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Agluonenu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Kojeliai, Lithuania
House
Kojeliai, Lithuania
179 m² Number of floors 1
€ 74,900
SHARE AUTENTIC LIVING HOME! ============= TAG1> ADVANTAGE: - GOOD READED HOME FASAD; - N…
Housein Agluonenai, Lithuania
House
Agluonenai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,000
4-room cottage for sale in Klaipeda, in the town of Agluonos. The cottage owns a plot of 12 …

Properties features in Agluonenu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir