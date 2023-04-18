Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lebanon
  3. Beirut Governorate

Residential properties for sale in Beirut Governorate, Lebanon

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Beirut Governorate, Lebanon
Villa 3 room villa
Beirut Governorate, Lebanon
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,580,000
Location: near Crystal Springs beach hotel with great sea view and direct access to Vrysoudi…

Properties features in Beirut Governorate, Lebanon

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir