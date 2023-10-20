UAE
Apartments for sale in Zemgale, Latvia
Jelgava
9
Ikskile
5
Ogre
3
Apartment
19 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Aizupe, Latvia
3
1
100 m²
A three-room apartment in a famous project in Iecavkrasti is for sale. The apartment house …
€145,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
5
197 m²
5/6
Duplex apartment with access to the roof of the house. The apartment consists of two floors.…
€900,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system
Jelgava, Latvia
2
37 m²
6/6
€59,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Ikskile, Latvia
4
123 m²
7/7
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
€200,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Lielvarde, Latvia
4
136 m²
2/3
€400,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with yard
Ikskile, Latvia
3
113 m²
4/6
€350,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Ikskile, Latvia
4
169 m²
6/6
Charming attic apartment in the center. - gas heating, - parquet floors, radiators built int…
€379,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services
Ikskile, Latvia
3
147 m²
3/6
For sale spacious, cozy 3 -room apartment in a restored facade house. The apartment is locat…
€350,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, in city center
Ikskile, Latvia
6
187 m²
5/6
For sale spacious, comfortable apartment in a restored pre-war facade house. No burden. Entr…
€441,090
Recommend
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
138 m²
3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€530,530
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
3
78 m²
5/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€209,520
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
3
93 m²
3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€240,760
Recommend
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
68 m²
3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€170,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
4
88 m²
3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€212,740
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
2
52 m²
3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€119,020
Recommend
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
3
98 m²
2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
3
95 m²
3/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined …
€454,667
Recommend
4 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
4
110 m²
2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€483,130
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area
Jelgava, Latvia
4
170 m²
4/6
3-bedroom of apartment of vitkh of an of amazing of viev then St.Peter's of ckhurckh for hal…
€600,000
Recommend
