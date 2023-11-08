Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Viesites novads

Residential properties for sale in Viesites novads, Latvia

1 property total found
4 room house in good condition in Zilkalne, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Zilkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is designed in Danish style, wooden furniture and decoration. The bedroom on th…
€98,000

Properties features in Viesites novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir