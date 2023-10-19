Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Vidzeme
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with вид на море
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 004 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa location on the first line by the sea, 100 meters to the beach. The mansion is equippe…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Livi, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Livi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Log house in light colors, fresh and stylish. Ecological and healthy way of living. Special …
€593,000
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with меблирована полностью, with modem in Amatas novads, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with меблирована полностью, with modem
Amatas novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
The house is located on 3 floors. Panoramic windows in all rooms.On the first floor there is…
€580,000
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with lake view in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with lake view
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…
€860,000

Properties features in Vidzeme, Latvia

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir