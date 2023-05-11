Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

3 properties total found
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from th…
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 399,000
A 3-storey building is located in Bulduri, 12 Kuldīgas Street, in a quiet quarter of private…
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 320,000
A 3-storey building is located in Bulduri, 12 Kuldīgas Street, in a quiet quarter of private…

