  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

5 properties total found
2 room house in Podnieki, Latvia
2 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 394,800
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
Villa 9 room villa in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 9 room villa
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 680,000
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…
8 room house in Mucenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
7 room house in Carnikava, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikava, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…
9 room house in Mucenieki, Latvia
9 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …

