  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Vidzeme
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Jurmala
218
Riga
129
Saulkrasti
7
kekavas pagasts
3
Smiltene
3
553 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Spacious private house for sale in a quiet, natural location. Manicured garden with paths a…
€620,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€270,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Unique, cosy family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well-maintained gr…
€550,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Stopinu novads, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Stopinu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 338 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with well-maintained grounds and a large terrace…
€262,000
4 room house with furniture, with internet, with parquet in Spunciems, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with internet, with parquet
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
New house for sale in the modern village Saliena, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenie…
€480,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in adazu novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
For sale commissioned private house in an excellent location with extensive well-maintained …
€200,000
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna in Riga, Latvia
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 463 m²
For sale is a guest house near the Riga bypass A4 (Baltezers, Saulkalne), surrounded by fore…
€375,000
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity in Garciems, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Offers for sale a cozy, family house with private grounds, located in a picturesque and quie…
€188,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Garciems, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
For sale is a gorgeous family home located in a picturesque and quiet location. -The lay…
€242,000
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
We offer for sale a section of a row house with a plot of land by the sea in the center of B…
€270,000
9 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
9 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 3 771 m²
Number of floors 6
DESCRIPTION A complex of residential properties is for sale in the historical center of Rig…
€4,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
€1,28M
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Garciems, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
For sale is a gorgeous family home located in a picturesque and quiet location. -The lay…
€242,000
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Introducing Villa Dietrich, an embodiment of the passionate singer and actress, Marlene Diet…
€3,50M
7 room house with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy chatsny house 200 meters from the beach in Jurmala. Advantages: - Good layout, qualit…
€650,000
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
€285,000
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is located in Jurmala, Vaivari district. The whole city infrastructure is near, wh…
€500,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Langstini, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€280,000
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
For sale is offered a unique, quality private house in Teika. The house was rebuilt in 2013,…
€410,000
4 room house in good condition, with modem, with forest view in Baltezers, Latvia
4 room house in good condition, with modem, with forest view
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/1
Asphalted driveways, street lighting. Modern house layout. The bright living area is combine…
€290,000
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 554 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale an elegant mansion with a total area of 417.4 square meters, which is per…
€1,000,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
We sell a cozy townhouse in a new project consisting of twelve townhouses - in the prestigio…
€330,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 636 m²
Floor 1/1
We sell 1 storey representative mansion(post.2002.) with an area of 474m2 (+123m2 terassy+ 3…
€980,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 2/2
Offered for sale cozy house in Melluzhi house located in a quiet location, just 350 meters f…
€600,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
The two-story house is located in the Babit District (Piņķi) with a sufficiently developed …
€320,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Babites novads, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is completely new, it was completed in November 2022. No one has lived in it yet. …
€265,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale 2 storey house in Lielupe Description: - The total area of the house is 139,8m²…
€265,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
For sale is a 2 storey family home with well maintained plot of land Description: - The …
€519,000
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
In a quiet place sells 2-storey house. Description: - The total area of the house is 257…
€225,000

