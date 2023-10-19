Houses for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

UAE
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
7
3
299 m²
Spacious private house for sale in a quiet, natural location. Manicured garden with paths a…
€620,000
1
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
5
2
242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€270,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
5
3
300 m²
Unique, cosy family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well-maintained gr…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Stopinu novads, Latvia
6
2
338 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with well-maintained grounds and a large terrace…
€262,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with internet, with parquet
Spunciems, Latvia
5
2
212 m²
New house for sale in the modern village Saliena, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenie…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
adazu novads, Latvia
5
1
220 m²
For sale commissioned private house in an excellent location with extensive well-maintained …
€200,000
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with internet, with sauna
Riga, Latvia
10
10
463 m²
For sale is a guest house near the Riga bypass A4 (Baltezers, Saulkalne), surrounded by fore…
€375,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity
Garciems, Latvia
4
2
117 m²
Offers for sale a cozy, family house with private grounds, located in a picturesque and quie…
€188,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Garciems, Latvia
6
2
260 m²
For sale is a gorgeous family home located in a picturesque and quiet location. -The lay…
€242,000
Recommend
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
125 m²
We offer for sale a section of a row house with a plot of land by the sea in the center of B…
€270,000
Recommend
9 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
30
3 771 m²
6
DESCRIPTION A complex of residential properties is for sale in the historical center of Rig…
€4,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5
340 m²
2/2
€1,28M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Garciems, Latvia
6
2
260 m²
For sale is a gorgeous family home located in a picturesque and quiet location. -The lay…
€242,000
Recommend
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4
3
460 m²
Introducing Villa Dietrich, an embodiment of the passionate singer and actress, Marlene Diet…
€3,50M
Recommend
7 room house with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
7
430 m²
3/3
Cozy chatsny house 200 meters from the beach in Jurmala. Advantages: - Good layout, qualit…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
4
1
120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
€285,000
Recommend
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4
228 m²
1/2
The house is located in Jurmala, Vaivari district. The whole city infrastructure is near, wh…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
5
2
250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
adazu novads, Latvia
5
2
242 m²
On offer is a spacious private house with a comfortable layout and landscaped area in a wond…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
5
2
235 m²
For sale is offered a unique, quality private house in Teika. The house was rebuilt in 2013,…
€410,000
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with modem, with forest view
Baltezers, Latvia
5
2
159 m²
1/1
Asphalted driveways, street lighting. Modern house layout. The bright living area is combine…
€290,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
8
554 m²
1/2
We offer for sale an elegant mansion with a total area of 417.4 square meters, which is per…
€1,000,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
4
175 m²
3
We sell a cozy townhouse in a new project consisting of twelve townhouses - in the prestigio…
€330,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
6
636 m²
1/1
We sell 1 storey representative mansion(post.2002.) with an area of 474m2 (+123m2 terassy+ 3…
€980,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
5
330 m²
2/2
Offered for sale cozy house in Melluzhi house located in a quiet location, just 350 meters f…
€600,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5
220 m²
2/2
The two-story house is located in the Babit District (Piņķi) with a sufficiently developed …
€320,000
Recommend
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Babites novads, Latvia
3
1
140 m²
2/2
The house is completely new, it was completed in November 2022. No one has lived in it yet. …
€265,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
6
1
140 m²
For sale 2 storey house in Lielupe Description: - The total area of the house is 139,8m²…
€265,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
Jurmala, Latvia
7
3
327 m²
For sale is a 2 storey family home with well maintained plot of land Description: - The …
€519,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
7
2
258 m²
In a quiet place sells 2-storey house. Description: - The total area of the house is 257…
€225,000
Recommend
Search using the map
