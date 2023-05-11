Latvia
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vidzeme, Latvia
Apartment
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5
233 m²
4/4
€ 1,800,000
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
148 m²
2/4
€ 480,000
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
125 m²
2/4
€ 430,000
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5
200 m²
2/3
€ 870,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
161 m²
4/4
€ 370,613
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
91 m²
2/4
€ 231,192
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
176 m²
1/4
€ 256,636
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
93 m²
1/4
€ 181,683
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
115 m²
1/4
€ 225,404
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
116 m²
1/4
€ 217,081
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
85 m²
4/4
€ 341,880
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
119 m²
1/4
€ 275,957
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1
51 m²
3/4
€ 132,080
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
75 m²
3/4
€ 171,580
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
62 m²
3/4
€ 176,400
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
95 m²
3/4
€ 270,760
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1
44 m²
3/4
€ 106,080
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1
51 m²
2/4
€ 132,340
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2
63 m²
2/4
€ 175,280
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
1 room apartment
Berzini, Latvia
1
51 m²
3/4
€ 122,590
New residential complex in Jurmala!Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky G…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
96 m²
2/4
€ 270,000
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1
43 m²
2/4
€ 104,160
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1
52 m²
2/4
€ 118,450
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
108 m²
1/3
€ 643,243
The multifunctional "Villa Milia" is a magnificent combination of historical and contempor…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
130 m²
2/3
€ 943,173
The multifunctional "Villa Milia" is a magnificent combination of historical and contemporar…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
137 m²
2/3
€ 1,163,971
The multifunctional "Villa Milia" is a magnificent combination of historical and contempor…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
86 m²
1/3
€ 357,000
Welcome home. The project is designed as an exclusive and cozy home in the very center of …
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
146 m²
3/3
€ 374,000
Welcome home. The project is designed as an exclusive and cozy home in the very center of Ju…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4
154 m²
5/5
€ 299,000
For sale luxury apartment by the sea, 3 separate bedrooms and 2 balconies, as well as two p…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
181 m²
3/4
€ 325,000
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
