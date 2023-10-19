Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Vidzeme
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Riga
1068
Jurmala
502
kekavas pagasts
20
Cesis
6
Ligatne
6
Strenci
6
Valka
6
Mazsalaca
5
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 721 property total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
1-room flat in a new residential progect on Stabu street SUMMARY: BUILDING + 7 floors…
€109,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
1-room flat in a new residential progect on Stabu street SUMMARY: BUILDING + 7 floors…
€109,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€270,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€270,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€295,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Apartment for sale in Mežapark with lake view Bright and warm three-room apartment with a…
€210,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
1-bedroom apartment in the city center Suitable both for living and as an investment object…
€115,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€295,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
3-room apartment in the city center Apartment: - Renovation has started, flooring will b…
€119,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Kern Residence - 3 room apartment in a new project in the Quiet Center. Fresh renovation…
€360,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Blaumaņa 6 - 2-storey penthouse with terrace and city view - modern interior design 2022 …
€660,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A 3-room apartment on a green site with a developed infrastructure is for sale. - Layout …
€185,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 4 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€299,491
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 3 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€278,765
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 2 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€206,224
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 1 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€133,683
3 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 4 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€278,765
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 3 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€258,039
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 2 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€185,498
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 1 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€118,138
3 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Panorama Plaza - 3rd Tower - 2024. Reservations open. 4 bedroom apartment in a new proje…
€263,220

Property types in Vidzeme

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Vidzeme, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir