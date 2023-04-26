Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
House in Pastende, Latvia
House
Pastende, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
A residential home with workshops and a hangar is for sale - commercial object.A two-story h…
Villa 4 room villa in Igene, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa
Igene, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 180,000
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…

Mir