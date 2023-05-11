Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Latvia

apartments
772
houses
196
3 properties total found
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 399,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 320,000

Regions with properties for sale

Vidzeme
Riga
Jurmala
Zemgale
Courland
Jelgava
Latgale
Cesis
Smiltene
Valka
Ligatne
Ogre
Strenci
Mazsalaca
Saulkrasti
Sigulda
Daugavpils
Liepaja
Limbazi
Valmiera

Properties features in Latvia

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir