  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Strencu novads
  5. Strenci
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Strenci, Latvia

6 properties total found
5 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
5 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 310 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 552,070
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
4 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
4 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 296,240
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
3 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 174 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 330,000
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
2 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 136,590
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
3 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 175 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 270,510
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
2 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 140,450
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
