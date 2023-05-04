Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Gulbenes novads
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Strautinu macibu un paraudzinasanas iestade, Latvia

Villa 9 room villa in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 9 room villa
Kalniena, Latvia
30 Number of rooms 27 bath 1 713 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 860,000
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…

