Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Stopinu novads
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
122 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 360,000
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 126,342
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 353,758
For sale is a cozy apartment, which is located on Dzintaru Avenue, in Jurmala. The location …
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
170 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 343,651
Villa 4 room villa
Igene, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 250 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 180,000
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
276 m²
€ 348,705
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
143 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 993,530
The price shown in the announcement is current at the time the announcement is activated a…
7 room house
adazi, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
290 m²
€ 490,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
112 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 250,000
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
223 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 548,445
Chic house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new indoor village in Pinky! The vi…
Apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
200 m²
€ 2,850,207
Spacious open-plan apartments in the most exclusive project of Jurmala on the seashore. D…
9 room house
Latvia, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
300 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 750,000
Wonderful location in the quiet place, but at the same time with the rich infrastructure, t…
