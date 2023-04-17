Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia

3 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 234,000
1 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
1 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 97,500
3 room apartmentin Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 174,150
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
2 room apartmentin Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m²
€ 138,600
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
3 room apartmentin Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 187,200
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
3 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 199,500
For sale is two-level apartment in Jugla. Layout of the first floor: - Kitchen combined…
3 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 215,000

