Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Stopinu novads
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia
7 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
117 m²
€ 234,000
1 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 97,500
3 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
€ 174,150
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
2 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
€ 138,600
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
3 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
€ 187,200
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 199,500
For sale is two-level apartment in Jugla. Layout of the first floor: - Kitchen combined…
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
117 m²
€ 215,000
