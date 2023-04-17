Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Smiltenes novads
  5. Smiltene
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Smiltene, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
2 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 105 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 320,000
2 room apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
2 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 107,021
Two-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is loca…
3 room apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
3 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 99 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 150,000
Three-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is lo…
Apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
Apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
66 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 91,740
"Zelta Rasa". A new project located on the border of Riga and Marupe, at the crossroads of L…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir