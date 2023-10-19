Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Sigulda
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with balcony, with terrace, for rent in Sigulda, Latvia
House with balcony, with terrace, for rent
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3/3
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…
€2,95M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir