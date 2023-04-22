Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Siguldas novads
  5. Sigulda
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
3 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 277,579
2 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
2 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 142,701
4 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 102 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 197,174
4 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
4 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 635,877
9 room apartment in Sigulda, Latvia
9 room apartment
Sigulda, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 279 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 941,678
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir