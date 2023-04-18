Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Saulkrastu novads
  5. Saulkrasti
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Saulkrasti, Latvia

4 properties total found
6 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 272 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 550,000
A wonderful family house in Saulkrasti is available for sale. Saulkrasti Resort is located a…
6 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 375,000
Modern house, new sold (commissioned in 2009) in early Saulkrasti, on the front line, almost…
7 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
7 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 417 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 400,000
6 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 375,000
